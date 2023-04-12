- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Princess Aiko Returns to University Campus
15:01 JST, April 12, 2023
Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, returned to Tokyo’s Gakushuin University for the first time this academic year on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old princess is now a senior in the university’s Faculty of Letters. Since entering Gakushuin in April 2020, she had taken classes mostly online for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gakushuin resumed primarily in-person classes from this academic year.
Wearing a white shirt with a flower pattern and a mask, Princess Aiko arrived at the university’s campus in the Mejiro district at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday to take a Japanese literature class.
“I hope to have a good learning experience during my final year at the university on this rich green campus,” the princess told reporters.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Plans to Ban Exports of Rare Earth Magnet Tech
- China Calls on Japan to Not Join U.S. ‘Encirclement’
- Model Jessica Michibata Held for Alleged MDMA Possession
- Walking 8,000 Steps Twice a Week Reduces Mortality Risk
- Zelenskyy Urges Unified Front by International Community Against Russia’s Aggression