Japan’s Princess Aiko Returns to University Campus

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Aiko walks on Gakushuin University’s campus in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, returned to Tokyo’s Gakushuin University for the first time this academic year on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old princess is now a senior in the university’s Faculty of Letters. Since entering Gakushuin in April 2020, she had taken classes mostly online for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gakushuin resumed primarily in-person classes from this academic year.

Wearing a white shirt with a flower pattern and a mask, Princess Aiko arrived at the university’s campus in the Mejiro district at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday to take a Japanese literature class.

“I hope to have a good learning experience during my final year at the university on this rich green campus,” the princess told reporters.