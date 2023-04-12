Home>SOCIETY>IMPERIAL FAMILY
  • IMPERIAL FAMILY

Japan’s Emperor Sows Rice at Imperial Palace

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency
The Emperor sows rice seeds at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:59 JST, April 12, 2023

The Emperor performed the annual tradition of sowing rice in a seedbed on the grounds of the Imperial Palace on Tuesday.

Clad in a gray jacket and navy blue trousers, the Emperor crouched and carefully sowed two rice cultivars: regular short-grain rice Nihonmasari and glutinous rice Mangetsumochi.

Around mid-May, the Emperor will transfer these rice seedlings to a rice paddy at the palace.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING