Japan’s Emperor Sows Rice at Imperial Palace

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Emperor sows rice seeds at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday.

The Emperor performed the annual tradition of sowing rice in a seedbed on the grounds of the Imperial Palace on Tuesday.

Clad in a gray jacket and navy blue trousers, the Emperor crouched and carefully sowed two rice cultivars: regular short-grain rice Nihonmasari and glutinous rice Mangetsumochi.

Around mid-May, the Emperor will transfer these rice seedlings to a rice paddy at the palace.