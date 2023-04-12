- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Emperor Sows Rice at Imperial Palace
12:59 JST, April 12, 2023
The Emperor performed the annual tradition of sowing rice in a seedbed on the grounds of the Imperial Palace on Tuesday.
Clad in a gray jacket and navy blue trousers, the Emperor crouched and carefully sowed two rice cultivars: regular short-grain rice Nihonmasari and glutinous rice Mangetsumochi.
Around mid-May, the Emperor will transfer these rice seedlings to a rice paddy at the palace.
