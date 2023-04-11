- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan Govt OKs Trip to Britain by Crown Prince, Princess
16:28 JST, April 11, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government Tuesday approved a plan for Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko to visit Britain to attend the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III.
According to the Imperial Household Agency, Japan on March 24 received an invitation from Britain to the May 6 coronation for the head of state or a representative.
The Crown Prince, the younger brother of the Emperor, and the Crown Princess are set to attend the coronation on behalf of the Emperor.
The Crown Prince and Crown Princess will leave Japan on the government plane May 4 from Tokyo International Airport.
They will attend a reception hosted by the British king at Buckingham Palace in London on May 5 and the coronation at Westminster Abbey on the next day.
The Imperial couple will return to Japan on May 7.
In 1953, then Crown Prince Akihito, now Emperor Emeritus, participated in the coronation of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of then Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa.
Current Emperor and Empress attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Plans to Ban Exports of Rare Earth Magnet Tech
- China Calls on Japan to Not Join U.S. ‘Encirclement’
- Model Jessica Michibata Held for Alleged MDMA Possession
- Walking 8,000 Steps Twice a Week Reduces Mortality Risk
- Zelenskyy Urges Unified Front by International Community Against Russia’s Aggression