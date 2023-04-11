Japan Govt OKs Trip to Britain by Crown Prince, Princess

Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

King Charles III leaves after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Britain April 9, 2023.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government Tuesday approved a plan for Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko to visit Britain to attend the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Japan on March 24 received an invitation from Britain to the May 6 coronation for the head of state or a representative.

The Crown Prince, the younger brother of the Emperor, and the Crown Princess are set to attend the coronation on behalf of the Emperor.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess will leave Japan on the government plane May 4 from Tokyo International Airport.

They will attend a reception hosted by the British king at Buckingham Palace in London on May 5 and the coronation at Westminster Abbey on the next day.

The Imperial couple will return to Japan on May 7.

In 1953, then Crown Prince Akihito, now Emperor Emeritus, participated in the coronation of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of then Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa.

Current Emperor and Empress attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.