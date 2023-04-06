Emperor’s Family Visits Imperial Stock Farm

Pool photo/The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor walks with the Empress and Princess Aiko at the Imperial Stock Farm in Takanezawa, Tochigi Prefecture, on Wednesday.

TAKANEZAWA, Tochigi (Jiji Press) — The Emperor’s family visited the Imperial Stock Farm in Takanezawa, Tochigi Prefecture, on Wednesday to take a rest.

It is the first time for the family to go on a rural retreat since they visited the Tochigi town of Nasu in August 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emperor, Empress and their 21-year-old daughter, Princess Aiko, traveled from the Imperial Palace in Tokyo by car to prevent crowds forming around them at train stations. The family will stay at the farm for a few days.

After arriving at the farm, the family walked around the pasture.

“I’m delighted that the three of us were able to come [here] together for the first time in a really long time,” the Emperor said.

“I hope to spend some quality time doing activities such as watching animals and harvesting vegetables,” Princess Aiko said with a smile.