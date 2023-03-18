Prince Hitachi to Undergo Ureteral Stone Surgery

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nijubashi bridge in front of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Prince Hitachi, 87, will be readmitted to the Japanese Red Cross Medical Center in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, to undergo ureteral stone surgery, according to the Imperial Household Agency. He was earlier diagnosed with ureteral stones and will have the surgery on Monday to break apart the stones.

Prince Hitachi was hospitalized on March 1 due to a fever and discharged on March 5 after undergoing ureteral stenting. He is currently spending his time as usual and has no pain from the stones, according to the agency.