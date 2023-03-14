Emperor, Empress Attend Event While Wearing Masks

Jiji Press

The Emperor and Empress meet with recipients of the National Police Agency Commissioner General’s award for excellence in police officer on Monday afternoon at the Imperial Palace.

The Emperor and Empress wore masks to attend two events held at the Imperial Palace on Monday, the same day government guidelines for wearing masks were relaxed.

After a 25-minute meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenco and his wife at the Imperial Residence, the Emperor and the Empress met with about 100 police officers and others who received the prestigious National Police Agency Commissioner General’s award at the palace. During the ceremony, the couple approached the attendees and exchanged words for about five minutes.

The Imperial Household Agency said it asked the Imperial couple and attendees to wear masks as they were expected to talk with each other at close range.