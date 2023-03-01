  • IMPERIAL FAMILY

Crown Princess Kiko Attends Tuberculosis Prevention Seminar

Crown Princess Kiko gives a speech at a tuberculosis prevention seminar hosted by the Japan Anti-Tuberculosis Association in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Crown Princess Kiko attended a tuberculosis prevention seminar hosted by the Japan Anti-Tuberculosis Association in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Princess Kiko, president of the association, said at the 27th central seminar for women’s organizations related to tuberculosis prevention that she hopes “everyone will deepen their professional understanding of the disease, and that your activities will be fruitful.”

