- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Emperor, Empress Meet Philippine President Marcos
14:41 JST, February 10, 2023
The Emperor and Empress met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.
The Emperor expressed regret that many people were killed in the Philippines during World War II, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
Marcos expressed gratitude for Japanese economic assistance, saying the bilateral relationship with Japan has become very strong since the end of the war, the agency said.
