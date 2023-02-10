- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Emperor Sends Telegram of Sympathy to Turkey
13:15 JST, February 10, 2023
The Emperor has sent a telegram of sympathy to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in response to an earthquake in southern Turkey that caused extensive damage, the Imperial Household Agency said on Thursday.
