  • IMPERIAL FAMILY

Emperor Sends Telegram of Sympathy to Turkey

The Yomiuri Shimbun / file photo
The Emperor

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:15 JST, February 10, 2023

The Emperor has sent a telegram of sympathy to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in response to an earthquake in southern Turkey that caused extensive damage, the Imperial Household Agency said on Thursday.

