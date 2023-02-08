- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Crown Couple Meet Recipients of JSPS Prize, Japan Academy Medal
13:52 JST, February 8, 2023
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended the award ceremony of the Japan Society for Promotion of Science (JSPS) Prize and the Japan Academy Medal in Ueno, Tokyo, on Tuesday.
“I hope you will improve your research further and do a great job internationally,” the Crown Prince said in his address.
The Imperial couple spoke with recipients at the ceremony with the Crown Prince encouraging them to continue “producing great results in the future.”
