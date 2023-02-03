Emperor, Empress visit Year of the Rabbit exhibition in Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Meiji Seimei Kan, an Important Cultural Property in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, which houses the Seikado Bunko Art Museum

The Emperor and Empress visited a special exhibition inspired by the Year of the Rabbit at the Seikado Bunko Art Museum in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

“Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit —The Seven Lucky Gods are Coming!” features various items depicting rabbits — the zodiac animal for 2023 — such as carved wooden figures and paintings.

According to sources, the Imperial couple visited the museum privately because the Empress, who was born in a Year of the Rabbit, was interested in the event.