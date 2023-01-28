  • IMPERIAL FAMILY

Crown Prince Visits Flower Exhibition with His Family

Pool photo
Crown Prince Akishino, second from right, Crown Princess Kiko, center, and Princess Kako, left, are seen at a flower exhibition in Tokyo on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:23 JST, January 28, 2023

Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their daughter Princess Kako, visited a flower exhibition in Tokyo on Friday.

About 1,400 flowers including roses and chrysanthemums from various prefectures were displayed at the venue. Crown Prince Akishino was surprised to see so many different kinds of flowers during winter.

