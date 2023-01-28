- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Crown Prince Visits Flower Exhibition with His Family
14:23 JST, January 28, 2023
Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their daughter Princess Kako, visited a flower exhibition in Tokyo on Friday.
About 1,400 flowers including roses and chrysanthemums from various prefectures were displayed at the venue. Crown Prince Akishino was surprised to see so many different kinds of flowers during winter.
