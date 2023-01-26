Princess Kako Attends Japan Tennis Association’s 100th Anniversary Ceremony

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako delivers a speech at a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Japan Tennis Association’s foundation in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Princess Kako, in her capacity as honorary chairperson of the Japan Tennis Association, attended a ceremony celebrating the JTA’s 100th anniversary on Wednesday in Tokyo.

“I have the utmost respect for everyone who has contributed to the promotion of tennis,” Princess Kako said at the ceremony, touching on the fact that over the past century the sport has been firmly established in Japanese society.

As Princess Kako was leaving the venue, she spoke to wheelchair tennis star Shingo Kunieda, telling him that she has been cheering him on and wondering what he might do next.

Kunieda had on Sunday stated he was retiring from competition.