- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Crown Prince Lays Flowers for A-bomb Victims in Hiroshima
13:03 JST, January 20, 2023
Crown Prince Akishino on Thursday visited the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima and laid flowers at a cenotaph for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing.
After laying a bouquet of white moth orchids, the crown prince reportedly asked Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui how many people had been present at last year’s peace memorial ceremony on Aug. 6.
The crown prince subsequently attended a meeting of technical specialists of the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums, of which he is president. He also visited the Exhibit Facility for Atomic-Bombed Remnants and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.
