Crown couple and son visit migration museum in Yokohama

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crown Prince Akishino, second from left, Crown Princess Kiko, to his right, and Prince Hisahito, right, visited the Japanese Overseas Migration Museum in Yokohama on Tuesday.

Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their son, Prince Hisahito, visited the Japanese Overseas Migration Museum in Yokohama on Tuesday.

The museum is part of the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s Yokohama Center.

The three Imperial family members browsed the museum’s permanent collection, which was renovated in April last year in time for the facility’s 20th anniversary, as well as a special exhibition covering the history of emigration from what is now Okinawa Prefecture. The three had their pictures taken in a special photo area where visitors can pretend to be immigrants felling trees. They also explored exhibits on the lives of Japanese expats around the world.

Prince Hisahito reportedly praised the museum’s videos and audio recordings for making the subjects easy to understand. At the end of the visit, the crown couple and their son had a chat with Japanese Brazilians living in Japan, among others.