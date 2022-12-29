Princess Kako turns 28 as public appearances increase

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Princess Kako at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo on Dec. 2

Princess Kako, the younger daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, turned 28 on Thursday.

This year, as Japanese society continues to learn to live with COVID-19, Princess Kako resumed her visits to areas outside Tokyo for the first time in about three years.

She is grateful for the warm reception she has received during her visits, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

During this past year, she made five such visits. The first was in July, when she attended the National Urban Greenery Festival in Eniwa, Hokkaido. She listened to the thoughts of residents who have been involved in greenery activities for many years.

In September in Kurayoshi, Tottori Prefecture, Princess Kako gave a speech in sign language at an acting and dance competition that incorporates sign language.

As the Japan Kogei Association’s president, which she became in June, she listened to explanations of history and techniques from experts in seven fields, including ceramics and dyeing and weaving, and helped select recipients for prizes such as president’s award at the Japan Traditional Art Crafts Exhibition.

In addition, she attended events including for the Japanese Breast Cancer Society and sports for disabled athletes.

Through her official duties, Princess Kako hopes to help realize a society in which all people can choose to make the most of their potential, according to the Imperial Household Agency.