Japan’s Emperor, Empress attend awards ceremony in Tokyo

The Emperor and the Empress attend a ceremony in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

16:58 JST, December 6, 2022

The Emperor and Empress attended a ceremony in Tokyo that presented awards to essays and posters inspired by Japan’s official week for people with disabilities.

“I hope understanding of disabilities and disabled people will spread even more and bring about a truly inclusive society,” the Emperor said at the ceremony in Koto Ward on Monday.

This fiscal year, the week continues from Dec. 3 to 9.

