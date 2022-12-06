- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Emperor, Empress attend awards ceremony in Tokyo
16:58 JST, December 6, 2022
The Emperor and Empress attended a ceremony in Tokyo that presented awards to essays and posters inspired by Japan’s official week for people with disabilities.
“I hope understanding of disabilities and disabled people will spread even more and bring about a truly inclusive society,” the Emperor said at the ceremony in Koto Ward on Monday.
This fiscal year, the week continues from Dec. 3 to 9.
