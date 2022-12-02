Japan’s Princess Aiko attends event to celebrate her 21st birthday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Aiko arrives at the Sento Imperial Residence in Moto-Akasaka, Tokyo, to visit the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita on Thursday.

Princess Aiko, the only child of the Emperor and Empress, attended a commemorative event to celebrate her 21st birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.

Accompanied by the Emperor, the princess received congratulatory greetings from Imperial Household Agency officials and others. The Empress did not attend due to her health.

Ahead of the event, the princess paid a visit to the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita at the Sento Imperial Residence in Moto-Akasaka, in the capital’s Minato Ward.