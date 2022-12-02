Emperor enjoys cultural appreciation with Mongolian president

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Emperor and Empress, right, meet with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his wife on Wednesday at the Imperial Palace.

The Emperor and Empress met with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his wife on Wednesday at the Imperial Palace.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor mentioned his visit to Mongolia in 2007 and expressed his gratitude, saying, “I received a very warm welcome and have fond memories of it.”

The president noted that young Mongolian wrestlers play an active role in the world of Japanese sumo wrestling and that this has been very helpful in promoting understanding of Japanese culture.

Then, the Emperor and Empress in the company of the president and his wife, enjoyed a concert by the Mongolian national morin khuur (horsehead fiddle) orchestra in Shibuya, Tokyo.