- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Emperor leaves hospital after prostate biopsy
15:52 JST, November 28, 2022
The Emperor left the University of Tokyo Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday morning, a day after being admitted to the hospital to undergo a prostate biopsy. The results will be announced at a later date.
The Emperor bowed to people along the road as he was driven from the hospital by car at around 10:35 a.m.
The Emperor, 62, was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate following an MRI on Nov. 6. However, there were no specific health concerns and the biopsy was conducted as a precautionary measure, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
