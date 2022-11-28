Emperor leaves hospital after prostate biopsy

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor leaves the University of Tokyo Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday morning.

The Emperor left the University of Tokyo Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday morning, a day after being admitted to the hospital to undergo a prostate biopsy. The results will be announced at a later date.

The Emperor bowed to people along the road as he was driven from the hospital by car at around 10:35 a.m.

The Emperor, 62, was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate following an MRI on Nov. 6. However, there were no specific health concerns and the biopsy was conducted as a precautionary measure, according to the Imperial Household Agency.