Emperor, Empress attend event to mark 100th anniversary of Scout Association of Japan

Pool photo/The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress clap during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Scout Association of Japan, in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The Emperor and Empress attended a ceremony Saturday marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Scout Association of Japan (SAJ), in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

During the ceremony, the Emperor said Emperor Showa, while he was crown prince, had met with Scout founder Robert Baden-Powell in Britain in 1921, sparking an interest in the movement and leading to the establishment of the SAJ the following year.

“I would like to pay deep tribute to the association for having earnestly performed its duties in the sound development of young people for 100 years,” the Emperor said.

Emperor Showa attended the ceremony marking the SAJ’s 50th anniversary.

The Emperor took part in the ceremony for the association’s 75th and 90th anniversaries, while he was crown prince.