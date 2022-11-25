Emperor visits Tokyo exhibit on national treasures

Pool photo / Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor, the Empress and their daughter, Princess Aiko, view a special exhibition at the Tokyo National Museum in Tokyo’s Ueno district on Thursday.

The Emperor, the Empress and their daughter, Princess Aiko, on Thursday visited the Tokyo National Museum in Tokyo’s Ueno district for “Tokyo National Museum: Its History and National Treasures,” a special exhibition commemorating the 150th anniversary of the museum held at its Heiseikan galleries.

The family viewed such items as the “Cypress Trees” screen painted by Kano Eitoku in the Azuchi-Momoyama period and Haniwa Armored Man, a sculpture dating from the Kofun period.

As he was closely observing the exhibit’s Senju Kannon hanging scroll, which meticulously depicts a thousand-armed Kannon, the Emperor asked if it was painted by a single person.

The visit to the exhibition was the first time the family has been out together on their official duties since January 2020, when they watched the Grand Sumo Tournament.