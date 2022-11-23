Renovated residence for Crown Prince Akishino, his family unveiled

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The renovated residence for Crown Prince Akishino and his family is seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The interior of the renovated residence for Crown Prince Akishino and his family was unveiled to the media on Tuesday.

The new Akasaka Estate in Moto-Akasaka, Tokyo, is a two-story reinforced concrete structure with a basement and a total floor space of 2,972 square meters, which is twice as large as the residence before the renovation and expansion with a total floor space of 1,540 square meters.

The renovation, which cost about ¥3 billion, involved mainly expanding a public section where the family will receive guests and an office for Imperial Household Agency officials.

The public section, including a main hall, three reception rooms, as well as large and small dining rooms, was unveiled to the media. Nonflammable materials were used for the walls, and lighting with light-emitting diode was introduced for fire-prevention and energy-conservation purposes. Materials used for the residence when it was built in 1972 for the late Prince Chichibu, including chandeliers and marble shelves, are said to have been fully utilized.

The family will move in the new residence by the end of March next year. The adjacent building, the family’s current temporary residence, will be used mainly by agency employees as an office space.