- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Princess Kako attends Midori no Wa Kouryu no Tsudoi award ceremony
2:00 JST, November 23, 2022
Princess Kako, Crown Prince Akishino’s youngest daughter, attended the 5th Midori no Wa Kouryu no Tsudoi awards ceremony at the Meiji Kinenkan in Minato Ward, Tokyo, where awards were presented to municipalities and businesses that have contributed to the creation of a “greener city.”
“I hope green efforts will continue and expand even further in the future,” Princess Kako said at the award ceremony on Monday, her first in-person attendance at the event.
Kako’s elder sister, Mako Komuro, participated in the event before her marriage.
