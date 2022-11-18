Princess Hisako tests positive for novel coronavirus

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Hisako arrives at the Nara National Museum in Nara to see the exhibition “The 74th Annual Exhibition of Shoso-in Treasures” on Nov. 9.

Princess Hisako, the widow of the Emperor’s cousin Prince Takamado, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

The 69-year-old princess is the fifth person from the Imperial family to test positive for the virus.

According to the agency, the princess had a temperature of more than 38 C on Tuesday evening. She took a PCR test on Wednesday and received the positive result. The princess’ symptoms are not serious. Her temperature has since dropped to below 37 C, leaving her only with discomfort in the throat. Since she had mild symptoms similar to those of a common cold from Saturday, her recuperation period is expected to last until next Saturday.

Apparently, there will be no change to her schedule thereafter, including a ceremony for the 20th anniversary of Prince Takamado’s death next Monday and her trip to Qatar from Nov. 26.