Princess Hisako views netsuke accessory exhibit starting in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Hisako, the widow of Prince Takamado, right, and Princess Akiko of Mikasa look at netsuke accessories on display at the Prince Takamado Collection of Netsuke at the Tokyo National Museum on Monday.

Princess Hisako, the widow of Prince Takamado, attended the opening ceremony of an exhibition dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the prince’s passing at the Tokyo National Museum in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The Prince Takamado Collection of Netsuke, which is being held at the museum’s Heiseikan Thematic Exhibition Room, is open to the public from Tuesday through Dec. 25. The exhibition displays 500 pieces of netsuke accessories, which comprise shaped animals, food and other unique things collected by Prince Takamado and his wife before his death 20 years ago on Nov. 21.

“I hope everyone will enjoy the items on display and feel the personality of his Imperial highness, as well as the skills of the artists,” said Princess Hisako at the ceremony.

Princess Hisako saw the exhibition with her second daughter Noriko Senge and Princess Akiko of Mikasa after the ceremony.