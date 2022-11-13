- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Japan’s Emperor admires Fugaku supercomputer
12:00 JST, November 13, 2022
The Emperor and Empress observed the Fugaku supercomputer during a visit to the Riken research institute’s Center for Computational Science in Kobe.
“It provides very valuable data,” the Emperor said Saturday while listening to a researcher explain that Fugaku was used for experiments simulating the spread of droplets related to the novel coronavirus.
After leaving the center, the Emperor and Empress met at a Kobe hotel with local residents involved in the fisheries industry.
