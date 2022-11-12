- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Crown Prince Akishino visits food event
12:13 JST, November 12, 2022
Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, visited on Friday an event in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, that showcased delicacies from all over the nation.
The annual event is organized by the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry and other entities to showcase local agricultural and fisheries products with an aim to promote the public’s understanding of domestic food.
The couple made the rounds of booths displaying various items such as fruit and marine products, including one featuring persimmons and other specialties from Gifu Prefecture.
