- IMPERIAL FAMILY
Emperor awards Grand Cordon Orders to 16 recipients
14:55 JST, November 10, 2022
The Emperor attended the award ceremony for the Grand Cordon Orders in this year’s autumn decorations at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.
The Emperor presented the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun and the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure to 16 recipients, among them former NTT Corp. chairman Satoshi Miura, 78.
“I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart,” the Emperor told the awardees. “I hope that you will stay healthy from now on, too.”
In the afternoon, the Emperor also met the recipients of the Orders with gold and silver star.
