Emperor awards Grand Cordon Orders to 16 recipients

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor speaks to the recipients of the Grand Cordon Orders at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Emperor attended the award ceremony for the Grand Cordon Orders in this year’s autumn decorations at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The Emperor presented the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun and the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure to 16 recipients, among them former NTT Corp. chairman Satoshi Miura, 78.

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor awards the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun to Satoshi Miura, a former chairman of NTT Corp.

“I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart,” the Emperor told the awardees. “I hope that you will stay healthy from now on, too.”

In the afternoon, the Emperor also met the recipients of the Orders with gold and silver star.