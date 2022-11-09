Emperor, Empress attend senior citizens federation anniversary

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress attend a ceremony to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Japan Federation of Senior Citizens Clubs in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Emperor and Empress attended a ceremony commemorating the Japan Federation of Senior Citizens Clubs’ 60th anniversary in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Emperor praised the federations’ contributions, which since 1962 has worked to improve the wellbeing of senior citizens, and set up clubs for the elderly nationwide.

“I hope that senior citizen clubs will continue to play an important role in promoting social participation of the elderly and the creation of active communities in our country,” the Emperor said in his address at the ceremony.

The reigning Emperor and Empress have attended the ceremonies held by the federation every 10 years.