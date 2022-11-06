Emperor undergoes MRI to check for prostate issues
17:12 JST, November 6, 2022
The Emperor underwent a magnetic resonance imaging examination on Sunday to see if there are any problems with his prostate gland.
According to the Imperial Household Agency, the MRI was scheduled after the Emperor’s prostate-specific antigen test revealed that the PSA level in his blood was slightly higher than normal.
The outpatient visit to the University of Tokyo Hospital in Bunkyo Ward lasted from around 9:30 a.m. to just after 1 p.m. The 62-year-old Emperor was taken to and from the hospital by car.
The results of the exam are expected in a few days.
