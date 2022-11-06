Japan’s Princesses Aiko, Kako attend gagaku concert

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Aiko, left, and Princess Kako attend the autumn gagaku concert at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Saturday.

Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, and her cousin Princess Kako attended a gagaku concert at the Imperial Palace on Saturday.

The concert of Japanese Imperial court music and dance performed by the Music Department of the Imperial Household Agency was held for the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the 20-year-old Princess Aiko, this was her first official activity as an adult member of the Imperial family other than attending Imperial ceremonies.

Princess Kako, 27, is the younger daughter of the Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Princess Aiko made a request to attend the concert after taking a lecture on traditional performing arts at her university, Gakushuin.

The gagaku works performed included the dances “Ryo-o” and “Nasori.”

According to a guide, Princess Aiko expressed her interest in the profound sounds coming from the large dadaiko drums.