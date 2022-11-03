Emperor, Empress meet with German President and first lady in Tokyo

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Emperor speaks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier while the Empress converses with first lady Elke Budenbender at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The Emperor and Empress met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and first lady Elke Budenbender at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor talked about the upcoming FIFA World Cup tournament with Steinmeier and his wife. He mentioned it was unfortunate that Japan and Germany are in the same group, and Steinmeier said he also found it upsetting. The Emperor then said he hopes it will be a great event either way.