Crown prince, princess attend national parasports event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

UTSUNOMIYA — Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended the opening ceremony of the 22nd national sports festival for people with disabilities in Utsunomiya on Saturday.

The Imperial couple applauded as about 1,100 athletes representing various prefectures and cities entered the stadium during the opening ceremony.

“I hope all of the athletes will fully demonstrate the result of their daily efforts,” the crown prince said in his address at the ceremony.

Saturday was the first time Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended the event, which had been canceled or postponed for the last three consecutive years due to the pandemic and a typhoon.