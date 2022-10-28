Emperor, Empress attend GEA opening ceremony

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the GEA International Conference 2022 in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

The Emperor and Empress attended the opening ceremony of the GEA International Conference 2022, hosted by Global Environmental Action, in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

GEA — which makes proposals for sustainable development, among other things — will focus on climate change and energy and food security at the conference.

“I look forward to lively discussions, and the outcome of these discussions being widely disseminated across the world so that we may realize a future in which all life on Earth can enjoy the blessings of Earth’s environment for a long time to come,” the Emperor said in a speech.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also attended the conference.