Imperial couple attend cultural event in Okinawa

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress attend the opening ceremony of national cultural festivals in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, on Sunday.

GINOWAN, Okinawa (Jiji Press) — The Emperor and Empress attended the opening ceremony of national cultural festivals in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, on Sunday.

The couple made the appearance at the ceremony to mark the opening of the 37th National Cultural Festival and the 22nd National Arts and Culture Festival for Persons with Disabilities during their first trip to the southernmost prefecture since the Emperor’s enthronement in 2019.

In a speech, the Emperor expressed his pleasure at the festivals, saying that many people involved in cultural and art activities from across the nation were gathered in Okinawa Prefecture, which marked the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan.