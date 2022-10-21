Kei Komuro passes N.Y. bar exam on his 3rd attempt

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kei Komuro, the husband of Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has passed the New York State bar exam on his third attempt, according to sources.

Komuro, 30, reportedly called a law firm in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, where he used to work, and told his former boss, “I’ve passed.” Komuro currently lives in New York with Mako.