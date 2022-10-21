Kei Komuro passes N.Y. bar exam on his 3rd attempt
16:17 JST, October 21, 2022
Kei Komuro, the husband of Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has passed the New York State bar exam on his third attempt, according to sources.
Komuro, 30, reportedly called a law firm in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, where he used to work, and told his former boss, “I’ve passed.” Komuro currently lives in New York with Mako.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to discontinue COVID-19 testing on arrival in principle
-
Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26
-
Yokosuka mayor calls for investigation into water contamination at U.S. base
-
In search of lost time 20 years after Pyongyang summit / Angry over lack of progress, families seek summit
-
Japan keen to use sewage sludge as fertilizer
JN ACCESS RANKING