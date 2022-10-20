Crown Prince, Crown Princess attend Japan Foundation Awards ceremony in Tokyo

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko look at an encyclopedia at their residence on Aug. 18.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended the presentation ceremony for the Japan Foundation Awards for 2022 in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

The Crown Prince noted in his address that the role the Japan Foundation plays will be even more important henceforth, adding his wish that cultural exchanges will flourish in various fields

Prior to the ceremony, the Imperial couple chatted with the award recipients for this year: Canadian director Robert Lepage, Indonesian writer Goenawan Mohamad and the Korean Japanese Association in South Korea.

The awards, now in their 50th year, recognize individuals and organizations that have made major contributions to international friendship and goodwill through cultural activities.