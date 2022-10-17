Japan’s Princess Kako attends Tokyo event advocating girls’ rights

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako talks with award-winning students at the International Girls’ Expo in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Pool/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako delivers a speech at the International Girls’ Expo held in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, attended a function Sunday commemorating the International Day of the Girl Child, a United Nations-designated observance that falls Oct. 11 each year.

The International Girls’ Expo — held in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo — was hosted by the Girl Scouts of Japan and included an awards ceremony for schoolchildren who have contributed to society from a female perspective.

“I sincerely hope that gender equality will be achieved and that a society where everyone can choose the path that maximizes their potential will become the norm in Japan,” Princess Kako said at the event.

The princess also received reports on the activities of the award-winning groups and talked with the award winners.