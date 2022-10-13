Crown prince, crown princess attend meeting of hypertension experts in Kyoto

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princes Kiko attend the opening ceremony of the 29th Scientific Meeting of the International Society of Hypertension in Kyoto on Wednesday.

In his address at the ceremony, which he gave in English, the crown prince expressed his gratitude to members of the society for working hard to improve medical skills for treating high blood pressure and cardiovascular illnesses.

He also expressed his wish for the scientists to continue making contributions to the further development of hypertension studies and to the happiness of human beings.

The congress will continue through Sunday with about 4,000 scientists from 80 countries and territories attending in person or remotely.