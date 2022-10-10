Japan’s Princess Kako watches Rakuten tennis final

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako watches the men’s singles final of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at the Ariake Colosseum in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, watched the men’s singles final of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

This was the first time for the princess to attend the event since she became honorary president of the Japan Tennis Association in October last year. The post was previously held by her elder sister, Mako Komuro.

Princess Kako smiled and applauded each time a player won a point at the Ariake Colosseum.