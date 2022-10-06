Crown Prince, Princess attend Blue Planet Prize award ceremony in Tokyo
12:43 JST, October 6, 2022
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended the award ceremony for the Blue Planet Prize in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.
The prize, which is awarded to individuals and organizations that have contributed to solving global environmental problems, went to former Bhutan King Jigme Singye Wangchuck and Stephen Carpenter, a professor emeritus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Prince Akishino paid tribute to the achievements of the award winners in his address.
“I hope this award will serve as an opportunity to raise the environmental awareness of people around the world and encourage them to take action.,” the prince said.
