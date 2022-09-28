Japan’s Imperial family sends 7 members, 4 envoys to Abe’s state funeral

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko offer flowers during the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Princess Kako, the crown couple’s younger daughter offer flowers during the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko were among the seven Imperial family members who attended the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.

The other Imperial family members in attendance were Princess Kako, the crown couple’s younger daughter; Princess Nobuko, the widow of Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, and her elder daughter Princess Akiko; and Princess Hisako, the widow of Prince Takamado, and her elder daughter Princess Tsuguko.

The Emperor, the Empress, the Emperor Emeritus and the Empress Emerita did not attend the ceremony at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. Their four envoys to the state funeral bowed toward a photo of Abe, before the seven Imperial family members offered flowers and bowed to the photo in turn.

The Imperial Household Agency said that the in-person attendance and sending of envoys of Imperial family members was based on precedent.