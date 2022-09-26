Emperor Emeritus undergoes surgery
14:07 JST, September 26, 2022
The Emperor Emeritus, 88, underwent cataract and glaucoma surgery for his right eye at the University of Tokyo Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.
The Emperor Emeritus left the hospital before noon with the Empress Emerita within hours after his arrival in the morning. He had an eye patch over his right eye.
