Emperor Emeritus undergoes surgery

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor Emeritus with an eye patch leaves the University of Tokyo Hospital with the Empress Emerita after successfully completing the surgery just before noon on Sunday.

The Emperor Emeritus, 88, underwent cataract and glaucoma surgery for his right eye at the University of Tokyo Hospital in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

The Emperor Emeritus left the hospital before noon with the Empress Emerita within hours after his arrival in the morning. He had an eye patch over his right eye.