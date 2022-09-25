Princess Kako watches wheelchair basketball in Tottori

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Kako talks with players after practice in Tottori City, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:21 JST, September 25, 2022

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, observed wheelchair basketball practice at the Tottori Universal Sports Center Novaria, a facility for people with disabilities in Tottori City, on Saturday.

She smiled and applauded as the elementary, junior high and high school students took part in practice games. “Thank you very much for showing us such an outstanding game,” she said.

