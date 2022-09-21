Crown Prince Akishino acts on behalf of Emperor for 1st time

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

Crown Prince Akishino acts on behalf of the Emperor, who was overseas, at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday.

The Emperor was overseas with the Empress from Saturday through Tuesday evening to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in the United Kingdom.

Ahead of the Imperial couple’s return, the crown prince presided over the Bara-no-Ma room of the Imperial Palace.

On a document he received from the Cabinet, Crown Prince Akishino wrote the Emperor’s name, Naruhito, and then signed his own name, Fumihito, in the lower left corner.