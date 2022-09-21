Japan’s Emperor, Empress return from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress are greeted by Crown Prince Akishino, center, and British Ambassador Julia Longbottom, second from right, among others in a VIP room at Haneda Airport on Tuesday.

The Emperor and Empress arrived at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday on a government plane from their visit to the United Kingdom to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Imperial couple descended the airstairs at around 7:50 p.m. amid pouring rain. They were driven to a VIP room where they were greeted by and conversed with Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, British Ambassador Julia Longbottom and her husband among others.

The visit was the Emperor’s first to a foreign nation since his accession to the throne.

The Imperial couple departed on the government plane Saturday. On Sunday, the Emperor attended a reception in London hosted by King Charles III and conveyed his condolences.

On Monday, the Emperor and the Empress attended the Elizabeth’s state funeral in Westminster Abbey in London and offered their prayers to the departed monarch.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the couple laid a wreath in front of Elizabeth’s casket.