Emperor, Empress arrive in U.K. for funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Emperor and Empress arrive at a hotel in London on Saturday.

By Michiko Otsuka / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

12:25 JST, September 18, 2022

LONDON — The Emperor and Empress arrived at Stansted Airport just outside London on Saturday evening (early Sunday morning Japan time). They will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London on Monday morning.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING