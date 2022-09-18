Emperor, Empress arrive in U.K. for funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
12:25 JST, September 18, 2022
LONDON — The Emperor and Empress arrived at Stansted Airport just outside London on Saturday evening (early Sunday morning Japan time). They will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London on Monday morning.
