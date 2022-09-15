Japan’s crown prince, princess mark anniversary year with visit to Tokyo, Yokohama customs facilities

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko listen to an officer explaining customs duties at Yokohama Customs in Yokohama on Wednesday.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko have toured customs facilities in Tokyo and Yokohama to mark this year’s 150th anniversary of customs in Japan.

The crown prince and his wife went on Wednesday to Yokohama Customs in Yokohama and Haneda Branch Customs in Ota Ward, Tokyo. They observed customs officers on duty, watching how they worked to prevent illegal drug trafficking and control communicable diseases, among other tasks.

At Yokohama Customs’ container inspection center, the couple watched officers checking boxes of imported wakame seaweed. The crown prince asked the officers how many inspections they conduct annually.