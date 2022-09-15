Japan’s crown prince, princess mark anniversary year with visit to Tokyo, Yokohama customs facilities
13:16 JST, September 15, 2022
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko have toured customs facilities in Tokyo and Yokohama to mark this year’s 150th anniversary of customs in Japan.
The crown prince and his wife went on Wednesday to Yokohama Customs in Yokohama and Haneda Branch Customs in Ota Ward, Tokyo. They observed customs officers on duty, watching how they worked to prevent illegal drug trafficking and control communicable diseases, among other tasks.
At Yokohama Customs’ container inspection center, the couple watched officers checking boxes of imported wakame seaweed. The crown prince asked the officers how many inspections they conduct annually.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over ￥1 million donated to Abe shooter
-
Major publishing company Kadokawa’s chairman held in Tokyo Games-related bribery case
-
Japanese American leaders bridging 2 nations
-
Takahashi suspected of mediating discounted Games sponsorship contract for Aoki
-
Suspect in murder of wife, daughter in Osaka Pref. flees to Brazil, expected to appear before local police
JN ACCESS RANKING