Emperor, Empress attend event for war-bereaved families group

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and the Empress are seen at an event in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The Emperor and the Empress on Monday attended an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the foundation of Nippon Izokukai, an association that represents war-bereaved families.

During the event, held in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, the Emperor gave an address in which he said he had heard about World War II from the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emeritus since childhood, even though he had no direct experience of war himself.

“Today, memories of the last war are starting to fade,” the Emperor said. “People who have experienced deep sadness because of the war have a strong wish for peace, and I believe its important to pass that sentiment on to generations of people who have no firsthand knowledge of war,” the Emperor said.